Kasabian kick off UK tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - The April 12 night saw Kasabian kick off their intimate UK tour with a hit-packed set loaded with new songs, NME reveals.

After storming the first episode of the latest series of ‘Later With Jools Holland‘ and debuting new track ‘Bless This Acid House’, the band brought it out again along at their first UK show at Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Wales with other tracks from the upcoming ‘For Crying Out Loud‘ with show opener ‘Comeback Kid’, ‘Comeback Kid’, ‘Put Your Life On It’ and lead single ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’.

Kasabian’s setlist was:

Comeback Kid

Bumblebeee

Underdog

Eez-Eh (with Daft Punk’s “Around the World”)

Shoot the Runner

You’re in Love With a Psycho

Club Foot

Empire

Treat

Stevie

Bless This Acid House

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Encore:

Vlad the Impaler

Fire

Put Your Life on It

Kasabian release ‘For Crying Out Loud’ on May 5.

As well as headlining TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds Festival, Kasabian’s upcoming UK tour dates are below.

Thu 13 April – BIRMINGHAM 02 Academy

Sat 15 April – NEWPORT, Newport Centre

Sun 16 April – SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavillion

Tue 18 April LONDON, The Forum

Wed 19 April – LONDON, The Forum

Thu 20 April – LONDON, The Forum

Sat 22 April – DUBLIN, Olympia