1st look at Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Taron Egerton in “Kingsman 2”
April 14, 2017 - 15:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first-look pics of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" have been unveiled by 20th Century Fox. Making their way out via Entertainment Weekly, the photos feature the return of Taron Egerton as Eggsy as well as introduce Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges as new characters, AceShowbiz said.
Eggsy will be the main protagonist in the upcoming Matthew Vaughn-directed flick. In one picture, he suits up for a dapper look in black-and-orange outfit. He completes his look as the suave super-agent by sporting glasses.
Tatum will play a Statesman secret agent. Details about his character are still kept under wraps, but in one of the photos, he can be seen channeling his inner cowboy, with three figures looming in the background.
Two of the figures are Mark Strong's Merlin and Berry's new character. The other one, meanwhile, appears to possibly be Colin Firth's Harry Hart, the eyepatch-wearing lead character of the first movie "Kingsman: The Secret Service" who's presumed dead.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director Vaughn says, "Just doing a sequel, you're kind of violating that promise of originality." He continues, "Sequelitis is a plague I have no interest in contracting." Egerton says of the movie, "If the first 'Kingsman' was Captain America, then this is very much The Avengers now."
The second "Kingsman" movie is set to arrive in U.S. theaters on September 29. "In brainstorming this second installment of a planned trilogy," director Vaughn is said letting "his imagination fly like a rogue missile. Brand new, beyond-Bond gadgets include a mechanical attack dog and an electric cowboy-style lasso that slices through bad guys."
"And the new cast not only includes four Oscar winners, but is ridiculously cool, with Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry and 'Game of Thrones' Pedro Pascal appearing as members of the Statesman, America's Kingsman equivalent. Julianne Moore also costars as a Martha Stewart-ish global entrepreneur named Poppy and Elton John pops up as a 'Vaughn-ized' (per the director) version of himself."
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS updates website, makes it more user-friendly VivaCell-MTS has launched the updated version of the company’s official website, which is also available on Armenian մտս.հայ.
Turkey could suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on visas: FM Cavusoglu said the migrant deal and visa liberalization were a package, and added it was Turkey's right to re-evaluate or suspend these.
Kremlin urges "restraint" over N. Korea tensions "Moscow is watching with great concern the escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Amazon offers its voice-recognition smarts to other companies On April 13, Amazon announced it's releasing this mixture of hardware and software in a new development kit, so other companies can build Alexa prisons.