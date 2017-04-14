1st look at Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Taron Egerton in “Kingsman 2”

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first-look pics of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" have been unveiled by 20th Century Fox. Making their way out via Entertainment Weekly, the photos feature the return of Taron Egerton as Eggsy as well as introduce Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges as new characters, AceShowbiz said.

Eggsy will be the main protagonist in the upcoming Matthew Vaughn-directed flick. In one picture, he suits up for a dapper look in black-and-orange outfit. He completes his look as the suave super-agent by sporting glasses.

Tatum will play a Statesman secret agent. Details about his character are still kept under wraps, but in one of the photos, he can be seen channeling his inner cowboy, with three figures looming in the background.

Two of the figures are Mark Strong's Merlin and Berry's new character. The other one, meanwhile, appears to possibly be Colin Firth's Harry Hart, the eyepatch-wearing lead character of the first movie "Kingsman: The Secret Service" who's presumed dead.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director Vaughn says, "Just doing a sequel, you're kind of violating that promise of originality." He continues, "Sequelitis is a plague I have no interest in contracting." Egerton says of the movie, "If the first 'Kingsman' was Captain America, then this is very much The Avengers now."

The second "Kingsman" movie is set to arrive in U.S. theaters on September 29. "In brainstorming this second installment of a planned trilogy," director Vaughn is said letting "his imagination fly like a rogue missile. Brand new, beyond-Bond gadgets include a mechanical attack dog and an electric cowboy-style lasso that slices through bad guys."

"And the new cast not only includes four Oscar winners, but is ridiculously cool, with Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry and 'Game of Thrones' Pedro Pascal appearing as members of the Statesman, America's Kingsman equivalent. Julianne Moore also costars as a Martha Stewart-ish global entrepreneur named Poppy and Elton John pops up as a 'Vaughn-ized' (per the director) version of himself."