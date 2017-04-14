Netflix Lands “Alex Strangelove” from “Wilson” helmer Craig Johnson

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix continues to add to its film chest, as the studio has acquired the rights to Craig Johnson’s “Alex Strangelove” with Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films on board to produce, Variety said.

The movie was set up at STX Entertainment, but after having troubling getting off the ground, Johnson decided to shop the property elsewhere and Netflix was quick to move on it.

Johnson is writing and directing the pic with Jared Ian Goldman and Nicky Weinstock producing for Red Hour Films.

The film is a fresh and daring comedy about high school senior Alex Truelove, whose quest to lose his virginity — eagerly awaited by his patient girlfriend, and cheered on by his rowdy friends — launches him into a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of modern manhood.

Production is scheduled to start in May in New York.

Since naming mega-producer Scott Stuber as the head of its new film initiative, Netflix has been very active in building its library of original film properties. The studio recently acquired the rights to Noah Baumbach’s new film “The Meyerowitz Stories” that stars Stiller, as well as the Tom Hardy pic “War Party.”