Oscar winner John Ridley to pen, helm “Needle in a Timestack”
April 14, 2017 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Miramax has tapped John Ridley to write and direct the time-travel film “A Needle in a Timestack”, Variety reports.
Based on a short story by Robert Silverberg, “Needle in a Timestack” centers on a devoted husband who will stop at nothing to save his marriage when it’s destroyed by a time-traveling rival.
Vince Gerardis (“Game of Thrones”) and Matt Kennedy will executive produce. Zanne Devine and David Thwaites will oversee the project for Miramax.
Ridley’s current projects include “Guerilla,” debuting on Showtime this Sunday; the ABC News documentary “Let It Fall” about the 1992 Los Angeles riots, also in theaters later this month; and the third season of ABC’s “American Crime,” on which he serves as showrunner and creator.
Ridley won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for “12 Years a Slave.” His other film credits include “Ben Hur,” “Undercover Brother,” “U Turn,” “Three Kings,” “Red Tails,” and the Jimi Hendrix biopic “Jimi: All Is by my Side,” which he also directed.
Miramax’s upcoming projects include “I, Tonya,” with Margot Robbie starring as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding; Johnny Depp’s police thriller “Labyrinth,” which Miramax is co-financing with Open Road Films; and “Whitney,” the documentary from director Kevin Macdonald on pop icon Whitney Houston.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
Asian markets drop on concerns over North Korea Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 percent closing at 18,335.63, and South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6 percent to 2,134.88.
EU faces "disaster" if 5,000 jihadists return home: Syrian deputy FM Ever since the outbreak of the Syrian war, European capitals have tried to curb domestic extremists from going into the conflict zones.
VivaCell-MTS updates website, makes it more user-friendly VivaCell-MTS has launched the updated version of the company’s official website, which is also available on Armenian մտս.հայ.
Turkey could suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on visas: FM Cavusoglu said the migrant deal and visa liberalization were a package, and added it was Turkey's right to re-evaluate or suspend these.