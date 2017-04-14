Oscar winner John Ridley to pen, helm “Needle in a Timestack”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Miramax has tapped John Ridley to write and direct the time-travel film “A Needle in a Timestack”, Variety reports.

Based on a short story by Robert Silverberg, “Needle in a Timestack” centers on a devoted husband who will stop at nothing to save his marriage when it’s destroyed by a time-traveling rival.

Vince Gerardis (“Game of Thrones”) and Matt Kennedy will executive produce. Zanne Devine and David Thwaites will oversee the project for Miramax.

Ridley’s current projects include “Guerilla,” debuting on Showtime this Sunday; the ABC News documentary “Let It Fall” about the 1992 Los Angeles riots, also in theaters later this month; and the third season of ABC’s “American Crime,” on which he serves as showrunner and creator.

Ridley won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for “12 Years a Slave.” His other film credits include “Ben Hur,” “Undercover Brother,” “U Turn,” “Three Kings,” “Red Tails,” and the Jimi Hendrix biopic “Jimi: All Is by my Side,” which he also directed.

Miramax’s upcoming projects include “I, Tonya,” with Margot Robbie starring as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding; Johnny Depp’s police thriller “Labyrinth,” which Miramax is co-financing with Open Road Films; and “Whitney,” the documentary from director Kevin Macdonald on pop icon Whitney Houston.