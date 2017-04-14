Sting impressed that Man Utd fans used his song for Mkhitaryan chant
April 14, 2017 - 16:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sting has said he was impressed to hear Manchester United fans have used one of his songs for their chant about Henrikh Mkhitaryan, BBC reports.
United fans sing "Whoa Mkhitaryan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he's our midfield Armenian" to the tune of Englishman in New York.
"I am very happy about that," Sting said. "I like to see songs repossessed and refitted for different purposes. It is pretty good too."
"As a songwriter I think it is extraordinary the way those chants go around a massive group of people, and suddenly they are all singing the same thing."
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season. Lawro's opponents for this weekend's Premier League fixtures were Sting and his son Joe Sumner, who are both Newcastle fans.
Top stories
Vasil Gospodinov of Bulgaria and Arkadiusz Michalski of Poland claimed silver and bronze, respectively.
Also competing in the same weight category, Spain’s Lidia Valentin won her third gold medal at the Championships.
‘I saw Mhitaryan for the first time during the pre-season training and I immediately thought he will become a perfect player,’ said Carrick.
Tovmasyan, who collected 15.133 points, had a stiff challenge from Ukraine's Igor Radivilov and China's Zou Jingyuan.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Asian markets drop on concerns over North Korea Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 percent closing at 18,335.63, and South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6 percent to 2,134.88.
EU faces "disaster" if 5,000 jihadists return home: Syrian deputy FM Ever since the outbreak of the Syrian war, European capitals have tried to curb domestic extremists from going into the conflict zones.
VivaCell-MTS updates website, makes it more user-friendly VivaCell-MTS has launched the updated version of the company’s official website, which is also available on Armenian մտս.հայ.
Turkey could suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on visas: FM Cavusoglu said the migrant deal and visa liberalization were a package, and added it was Turkey's right to re-evaluate or suspend these.