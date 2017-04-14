Sting impressed that Man Utd fans used his song for Mkhitaryan chant

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sting has said he was impressed to hear Manchester United fans have used one of his songs for their chant about Henrikh Mkhitaryan, BBC reports.

United fans sing "Whoa Mkhitaryan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he's our midfield Armenian" to the tune of Englishman in New York.

"I am very happy about that," Sting said. "I like to see songs repossessed and refitted for different purposes. It is pretty good too."

"As a songwriter I think it is extraordinary the way those chants go around a massive group of people, and suddenly they are all singing the same thing."

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season. Lawro's opponents for this weekend's Premier League fixtures were Sting and his son Joe Sumner, who are both Newcastle fans.