// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Sting impressed that Man Utd fans used his song for Mkhitaryan chant

Sting impressed that Man Utd fans used his song for Mkhitaryan chant
April 14, 2017 - 16:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sting has said he was impressed to hear Manchester United fans have used one of his songs for their chant about Henrikh Mkhitaryan, BBC reports.

United fans sing "Whoa Mkhitaryan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he's our midfield Armenian" to the tune of Englishman in New York.

"I am very happy about that," Sting said. "I like to see songs repossessed and refitted for different purposes. It is pretty good too."

"As a songwriter I think it is extraordinary the way those chants go around a massive group of people, and suddenly they are all singing the same thing."

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season. Lawro's opponents for this weekend's Premier League fixtures were Sting and his son Joe Sumner, who are both Newcastle fans.

Related links:
BBC. Premier League predictions: Lawro v Sting and his son
 Top stories
Lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at European ChampionshipsLifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at European Championships
Vasil Gospodinov of Bulgaria and Arkadiusz Michalski of Poland claimed silver and bronze, respectively.
Armenian lifter claims bronze at European ChampionshipsArmenian lifter claims bronze at European Championships
Also competing in the same weight category, Spain’s Lidia Valentin won her third gold medal at the Championships.
Mkhitaryan will become perfect player under Mourinho, says CarrickMkhitaryan will become perfect player under Mourinho, says Carrick
‘I saw Mhitaryan for the first time during the pre-season training and I immediately thought he will become a perfect player,’ said Carrick.
Armenian athlete wins Gymnastics World Cup goldArmenian athlete wins Gymnastics World Cup gold
Tovmasyan, who collected 15.133 points, had a stiff challenge from Ukraine's Igor Radivilov and China's Zou Jingyuan.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Arts & Showbiz
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Asian markets drop on concerns over North Korea Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 percent closing at 18,335.63, and South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.6 percent to 2,134.88.
EU faces "disaster" if 5,000 jihadists return home: Syrian deputy FM Ever since the outbreak of the Syrian war, European capitals have tried to curb domestic extremists from going into the conflict zones.
VivaCell-MTS updates website, makes it more user-friendly VivaCell-MTS has launched the updated version of the company’s official website, which is also available on Armenian մտս.հայ.
Turkey could suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on visas: FM Cavusoglu said the migrant deal and visa liberalization were a package, and added it was Turkey's right to re-evaluate or suspend these.