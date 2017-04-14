Armenia CEC registers candidates' lists for Yerevan elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Central Electoral Commission on Friday, April 14 registered candidates’ lists of the ruling Republican Party (RPA), Yerkir Tsirani (Land of apricot) party and YELQ bloc for the upcoming elections to the Yerevan City Council.

Municipal elections will be held on May 14.

RPA’s proportional list is headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan who is followed by Smbat Lputyan, Hovik Musayelyan, Astghik Gevorgyan and Ara Yernjakyan.

Opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the National Assembly, tops the list of YELQ bloc, with Arayik Harutyunyan, Davit Khazhakyan, Anahit Bakhshyan and Ashot Atyan coming under the second to fifth numbers.

MP Zaruhi Postanjyan, who announced the Yerkir Tsirani party several weeks ago, will head its list.