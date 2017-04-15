U.S. wants China, Germany to do more to cut trade surpluses
April 15, 2017 - 10:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China and Germany are not manipulating the value of their currencies to gain an unfair trade advantage, but both should do more to reduce their large trade surpluses with the United States, the Treasury Department said Friday, April 14, according to AFP.
The decision was expected after President Donald Trump this week reversed himself and said China was not a currency manipulator.
And although the administration's first report to Congress on the foreign exchange policies of US trading partners continues the stance of the Obama administration, putting six countries with troublesome policies on a watch list, it takes a much tougher tone.
Unlike the previous administration, which issued its final report in October, the latest semi-annual report urges specific policy actions the countries should pursue that would lead to a lower trade surplus.
Trump repeatedly pledged in his election campaign to name China as a currency manipulator on his first day in office -- prompting fears of a trade war -- but did not do so. He publicly retreated from that position after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida last weekend.
China met only one of the three criteria required to be labeled a currency manipulator -- a large trade surplus with the United States -- while Germany also met a second: a current account surplus amounting to more than three percent of the nation's economic output.
Beijing has not intervened recently in markets to weaken the value of its currency -- the third criteria -- and in fact has tried to keep the renminbi from falling further amid the country's relatively sluggish growth rate.
Germany, as part of the eurozone, cannot act unilaterally to change the value of the euro.
A weaker currency makes exports cheaper compared with those of competitors. Declaring a country a manipulator would set off a process including negotiations that could culminate in punitive trade sanctions on the offender.
Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland also were again included on Treasury's monitoring list.
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
"Beauty and the Beast" helmer in talks to direct "Bride of Frankenstein" In 1998, he helmed "Gods and Monsters", which followed the last days of James Whale, the director of the original "Bride of Frankenstein".
EU envoy, Prosecutor General discuss Armenia election violations The EU envoy presented his own observations concerning the process of preparation of elections and during voting.
Armenia CEC registers candidates' lists for Yerevan elections RPA’s proportional list is headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan who is followed by Smbat Lputyan and Hovik Musayelyan.
Japanese “Survival Family” to open Italy’s Far East Festival Chinese helmer Feng Xiaogang, who is known as “China’s Spielberg,” will be honored at the fest, which will screen his latest film, “I Am Not Madame Bovary.”