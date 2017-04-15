// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Nicole Kidman’s “Killing of a Sacred Deer” set for Oscar season release

Nicole Kidman’s “Killing of a Sacred Deer” set for Oscar season release
April 15, 2017 - 11:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A24, the scrappy New York-based distributor that dramatically waltzed away with the best picture Oscar in February after being on the block for just over four years, has announced a prime awards-season release for what could be yet another contender this year, Variety reports.

Yorgos Lanthimos“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”, which was announced this week as part of the Cannes Film Festival competition lineup, will hit theaters on Nov. 3 in limited release. The movie, which stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, tells the story of a surgeon who forms a familial bond with a sinister teenage boy, with disastrous results. Bill Camp, Alicia Silverstone, and Barry Keoghan also star.

A24 did well by Lanthimos last season, securing an original screenplay nomination for his absurdist dystopian black comedy “The Lobster” (co-written by Efthimis Filippou). The previous year, the distributor netted best picture and surprise best director recognition for Lenny Abrahamson’s “Room,” as well as a best actress prize for Brie Larson.

Other films on deck for A24 this year include David Lowery’s sublime Sundance player “A Ghost Story” with Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, as well as hotly anticipated follow-ups from filmmakers Andrew Haigh (“Lean on Pete”) and David Robert Mitchell (“Under the Silver Lake”).

Related links:
Variety. Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman’s ‘Killing of a Sacred Deer’ Set for Oscar-Season Release
 Top stories
"The Promise" gets momentum as Kim Kardashian, Cher attend premiere
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
Armenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at VaticanArmenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at Vatican
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Sylvester Stallone hails Sylvester Stallone hails "The Promise” as an Oscar-quality film
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Genocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film FestGenocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film Fest
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Lionsgate in talks to acquire sci-fi story “The Punch Escrow”
The Orchard, Topic nab SXSW-winning prison therapy doc “The Work”
Gina Carano joins Jason Mewes' meta movie “Madness in the Method”
Oscar-nommed Juliette Lewis joins YA adaptation “Anthem”
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
New experimental e-book gets edited every time it changes hands These changes are saved to a public database using blockchain, the technology that’s the backbone of bitcoin.
Trump administration kills its open data portal Officials argue that the portal had become redundant and closing it would save $70,000 over the next three years.
Hungary's Orban sets stakes for 2018 election as protests persist Orban has faced a series of mass protests in the past two weeks after it passed legislation that targets a top international university.
Komodo Dragon blood may hold the key to fighting infections In their experiments, the scientists saw that DRGN-1-treated sores experienced "accelerated skin wound closure and healing."