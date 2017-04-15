Nicole Kidman’s “Killing of a Sacred Deer” set for Oscar season release
April 15, 2017 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A24, the scrappy New York-based distributor that dramatically waltzed away with the best picture Oscar in February after being on the block for just over four years, has announced a prime awards-season release for what could be yet another contender this year, Variety reports.
Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”, which was announced this week as part of the Cannes Film Festival competition lineup, will hit theaters on Nov. 3 in limited release. The movie, which stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, tells the story of a surgeon who forms a familial bond with a sinister teenage boy, with disastrous results. Bill Camp, Alicia Silverstone, and Barry Keoghan also star.
A24 did well by Lanthimos last season, securing an original screenplay nomination for his absurdist dystopian black comedy “The Lobster” (co-written by Efthimis Filippou). The previous year, the distributor netted best picture and surprise best director recognition for Lenny Abrahamson’s “Room,” as well as a best actress prize for Brie Larson.
Other films on deck for A24 this year include David Lowery’s sublime Sundance player “A Ghost Story” with Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, as well as hotly anticipated follow-ups from filmmakers Andrew Haigh (“Lean on Pete”) and David Robert Mitchell (“Under the Silver Lake”).
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
New experimental e-book gets edited every time it changes hands These changes are saved to a public database using blockchain, the technology that’s the backbone of bitcoin.
Trump administration kills its open data portal Officials argue that the portal had become redundant and closing it would save $70,000 over the next three years.
Hungary's Orban sets stakes for 2018 election as protests persist Orban has faced a series of mass protests in the past two weeks after it passed legislation that targets a top international university.
Komodo Dragon blood may hold the key to fighting infections In their experiments, the scientists saw that DRGN-1-treated sores experienced "accelerated skin wound closure and healing."