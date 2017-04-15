Kevin Hart to topline Universal comedy “Night School”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kevin Hart has enrolled in Night School.

The actor has signed on to the Universal Pictures comedy, with Tim Story, who previously directed Hart in the studio's Ride Along series, in negotiations to helm. The studios has set a Sept. 28, 2018 release date for the film, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Hart will produce via his Hartbeat Productions banner alongside Will Packer, who is working via his Will Packer Productions.

The project has Hart’s handprints in the script, too, as he came up with the story for the feature. The script was written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Matt Kellard, with additional script work by Nick Stoller.

The comedy follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the long-shot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.

The project marks the reunion of the star, director and producer of the Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises.

Hart starred with Dwayne Johnson in last year’s Central Intelligence and voiced a character in The Secret Life of Pets. He recently wrapped filming Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Johnson and Jack Black.