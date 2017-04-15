// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kevin Hart to topline Universal comedy “Night School”

Kevin Hart to topline Universal comedy “Night School”
April 15, 2017 - 12:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kevin Hart has enrolled in Night School.

The actor has signed on to the Universal Pictures comedy, with Tim Story, who previously directed Hart in the studio's Ride Along series, in negotiations to helm. The studios has set a Sept. 28, 2018 release date for the film, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Hart will produce via his Hartbeat Productions banner alongside Will Packer, who is working via his Will Packer Productions.

The project has Hart’s handprints in the script, too, as he came up with the story for the feature. The script was written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Matt Kellard, with additional script work by Nick Stoller.

The comedy follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the long-shot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.

The project marks the reunion of the star, director and producer of the Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises.

Hart starred with Dwayne Johnson in last year’s Central Intelligence and voiced a character in The Secret Life of Pets. He recently wrapped filming Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Johnson and Jack Black.

Related links:
The Hollywood Reporter. Kevin Hart to Star in Universal Comedy 'Night School'
 Top stories
"The Promise" gets momentum as Kim Kardashian, Cher attend premiere
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
Armenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at VaticanArmenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at Vatican
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Sylvester Stallone hails Sylvester Stallone hails "The Promise” as an Oscar-quality film
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Genocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film FestGenocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film Fest
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Lionsgate in talks to acquire sci-fi story “The Punch Escrow”
The Orchard, Topic nab SXSW-winning prison therapy doc “The Work”
Gina Carano joins Jason Mewes' meta movie “Madness in the Method”
Oscar-nommed Juliette Lewis joins YA adaptation “Anthem”
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
New experimental e-book gets edited every time it changes hands These changes are saved to a public database using blockchain, the technology that’s the backbone of bitcoin.
Trump administration kills its open data portal Officials argue that the portal had become redundant and closing it would save $70,000 over the next three years.
Hungary's Orban sets stakes for 2018 election as protests persist Orban has faced a series of mass protests in the past two weeks after it passed legislation that targets a top international university.
Komodo Dragon blood may hold the key to fighting infections In their experiments, the scientists saw that DRGN-1-treated sores experienced "accelerated skin wound closure and healing."