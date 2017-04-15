Kevin Hart to topline Universal comedy “Night School”
April 15, 2017 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kevin Hart has enrolled in Night School.
The actor has signed on to the Universal Pictures comedy, with Tim Story, who previously directed Hart in the studio's Ride Along series, in negotiations to helm. The studios has set a Sept. 28, 2018 release date for the film, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Hart will produce via his Hartbeat Productions banner alongside Will Packer, who is working via his Will Packer Productions.
The project has Hart’s handprints in the script, too, as he came up with the story for the feature. The script was written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Matt Kellard, with additional script work by Nick Stoller.
The comedy follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the long-shot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.
The project marks the reunion of the star, director and producer of the Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises.
Hart starred with Dwayne Johnson in last year’s Central Intelligence and voiced a character in The Secret Life of Pets. He recently wrapped filming Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Johnson and Jack Black.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
New experimental e-book gets edited every time it changes hands These changes are saved to a public database using blockchain, the technology that’s the backbone of bitcoin.
Trump administration kills its open data portal Officials argue that the portal had become redundant and closing it would save $70,000 over the next three years.
Hungary's Orban sets stakes for 2018 election as protests persist Orban has faced a series of mass protests in the past two weeks after it passed legislation that targets a top international university.
Komodo Dragon blood may hold the key to fighting infections In their experiments, the scientists saw that DRGN-1-treated sores experienced "accelerated skin wound closure and healing."