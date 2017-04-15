Sony Pictures Worldwide nabs Debra Winger romcom “The Lovers”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has scooped up international rights to Azazel Jacobs’ romantic comedy “The Lovers”, which A24 financed, produced and will release domestically on May 5, according to Variety.

“The Lovers” stars Debra Winger and Tracy Letts. Jacobs, Ben LeClair, and Chris Stinson produced the film, which will have its world premiere at Tribeca, in the spotlight narrative section.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions will represent the film in international markets, except North America.

A take on modern marriage, the film follows two cheating spouses (Winger and Letts) who are on the brink of calling it quits when they unexpectedly fall back in love.

“The Lovers” marks the second film fully financed by A24, after Barry Jenkins’ Oscar winning “Moonlight.”

A24’s slate includes Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Good Time,” a caper film with Robert Pattinson which will make its world premiere in competition at Cannes.