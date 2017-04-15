Royal Blood roll out video for new single “Lights Out”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Royal Blood have unveiled the first taster of their new album with single ‘Lights Out’, NME said.

The returning Brighton rock duo announced that their long-awaited second album would be called ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘ and released on June 16.

Now the band have shared the clip for first new single ‘Lights Out’.

The album’s artwork and tracklist are below:

1. How Did We Get So Dark? 2. Lights Out 3. I Only Lie When I Love You 4. She’s Creeping 5. Look Like You Know 6. Where Are You Now? 7. Don’t Tell 8. Hook, Line and Sinker 9. Hole In Your Heart 10. Sleep

Earlier this year, frontman Mike Kerr revealed that he had written around 50 songs for the album with the motto “anything you’re not proud of, bin it” – with the results proving “way sexier, more confident sounding” than their debut.

When quizzed on if their second album would feature more on piano, drummer Ben Thatcher said: “We’re not turning into Keane, put it that way. We’re still bringing the rock n’ roll.”

Last year they performed a new track called ‘Hook, Line And Sinker’ at Reading Festival. Built on a sludgy bass riff and a pounding rhythm from drummer Ben Thatcher, the track featured a falsetto chorus in which Kerr sang “Say my name again/ You’re caught in the middle.”

The band are also confirmed to be playing festival sets at Nos Alive 2017, Glastonbury and Eden Sessions.