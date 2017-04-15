Royal Blood roll out video for new single “Lights Out” (video)
April 15, 2017 - 14:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Royal Blood have unveiled the first taster of their new album with single ‘Lights Out’, NME said.
The returning Brighton rock duo announced that their long-awaited second album would be called ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘ and released on June 16.
Now the band have shared the clip for first new single ‘Lights Out’.
The album’s artwork and tracklist are below:
1. How Did We Get So Dark? 2. Lights Out 3. I Only Lie When I Love You 4. She’s Creeping 5. Look Like You Know 6. Where Are You Now? 7. Don’t Tell 8. Hook, Line and Sinker 9. Hole In Your Heart 10. Sleep
Earlier this year, frontman Mike Kerr revealed that he had written around 50 songs for the album with the motto “anything you’re not proud of, bin it” – with the results proving “way sexier, more confident sounding” than their debut.
When quizzed on if their second album would feature more on piano, drummer Ben Thatcher said: “We’re not turning into Keane, put it that way. We’re still bringing the rock n’ roll.”
Last year they performed a new track called ‘Hook, Line And Sinker’ at Reading Festival. Built on a sludgy bass riff and a pounding rhythm from drummer Ben Thatcher, the track featured a falsetto chorus in which Kerr sang “Say my name again/ You’re caught in the middle.”
The band are also confirmed to be playing festival sets at Nos Alive 2017, Glastonbury and Eden Sessions.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
New experimental e-book gets edited every time it changes hands These changes are saved to a public database using blockchain, the technology that’s the backbone of bitcoin.
Trump administration kills its open data portal Officials argue that the portal had become redundant and closing it would save $70,000 over the next three years.
Hungary's Orban sets stakes for 2018 election as protests persist Orban has faced a series of mass protests in the past two weeks after it passed legislation that targets a top international university.
Komodo Dragon blood may hold the key to fighting infections In their experiments, the scientists saw that DRGN-1-treated sores experienced "accelerated skin wound closure and healing."