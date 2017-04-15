// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pakistan army foils major terrorist attack on minority Christians

April 15, 2017 - 16:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pakistan's military says security forces foiled a "major terrorist attack" on minority Christians when they killed a militant and detained his associate in the eastern city of Lahore, according to The Associated Press.

In a statement, the military said Saturday, April 15 four soldiers were wounded in an overnight raid.

It was unclear which militant group wanted to target Easter Sunday in Lahore, where more than 70 people were killed in a 2016 suicide bombing at a park, which was crowded with Christians and Muslims at the time.

The latest raid came hours after Christians celebrated Good Friday by worshipping at city churches.

Security forces in recent months have stepped up operations against militants but Friday's raid and shootout came as Christians prepared to celebrate the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected from the dead.

