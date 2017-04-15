Court rejects ORO's fingerprint database appeal after Armenia elections
April 15, 2017 - 23:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The administrative court of appeals on Friday, April 14 rejected a claim submitted by the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian bloc, seeking to create a database of the all the voters’ fingerprints, collected during the parliamentary elections on Aprik 2, ORO said in a statement on Friday.
The alliance, in particular, wanted the CEC to import all biometric data obtained during elections into a single database to find out whether there are any matching fingerprints.
In its appeal, the bloc cited doubts among the society concerning the around 61% voter turnout, adding that old or worn-out passports have been used for voting more than once.
“The move once again proved that Armenia’s justice system serves the forgery imposed by the authorities instead of ensuring fairness and legality,” the bloc said.
According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.
