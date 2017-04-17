The Chainsmokers' “Memories” debuts atop Billboard 200

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Chainsmokers has their album "Memories...Do Not Open" landed at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart. The duo's LP racked up 221,000 equivalent album units, including 166,000 in traditional album sales in the week ending April 13, AceShowbiz reports citing Nielsen Music. The album's sales number for its opening week was greatly powered by the EDM duo's concert ticket/album bundle sales for their tour which kicked off on April 13 in Miami.

"Memories...Do Not Open" features Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hits like "Paris", "Something Just Like This" ft. Coldplay and "The One". It is the first album which bows simultaneously atop Billboard 200 and Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart in more than three years. Prior to this, Lady GaGa's "ARTPOP" led both charts in 2013. In addition, The Chainsmokers' two EPs entered Billboard 200 in 2016, "Collage" (No. 6) and "Bouquet" (No. 31).

The former No.1, Drake's "More Life", falls one slot to No. 2 with 108,000 units after spending three consecutive weeks atop the chart. Following "More Life", Ed Sheeran's "Divide (division sign)" slips to No. 3 in its sixth week with 70,000 units.

At No. 4, Pentatonix's "PTX Vol. IV - Classics" debuts with 54,000 equivalent album units. The set includes renditions of hit songs like Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Dolly Parton's "Jolene". Trailing behind at No. 5 is Joey Bada$$' "All-Amerikkkan Bada$$" which earned 51,000 units in its first week. This is the second top 10 set of Joey after "BA.DA.$$" debuted at No. 5 in 2015.

Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" descends to No. 6 with 45,000 units, while the soundtrack of animated movie "Moana" dips to No.7 with 43,000 units. Kodak Black's "Painting Pictures" spends its second week at No. 8 after debuting at No. 3 last week.

Future's self-titled album "Future" sits at No. 9 with 38,000 units. Meanwhile, Father John Misty's "Pure Comedy" closes out the top 10 with 35,000 units, including 33,000 in traditional album sales. It marks his first top 10 and best sales week after "I Love You, Honeybear" peaked at No. 17 in 2015.