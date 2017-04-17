Lorde performs tracks from her upcoming album at surprise gig

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lorde held a surprise pre-Coachella gig on Friday night, April 14. During the show, the "Royals" hitmaker debuted some tracks from her upcoming album "Melodrama", including "Sober", "Green Light Intro" and a "Sober Interlude", AceShowbiz said.

Lorde announced on Twitter her surprise show at Pappy & Harriets with tickets priced at $20 in celebration of her 20th birthday. "I'm playing my first show in 2 and a half years tonight at midnight. PAPPY & HARRIET'S, pioneertown. see you there," she wrote, "$20 tickets because i'm 20 and because i love you. let's get raucous before coachella on sunday night AHH."

Lorde was surprised when the tickets were sold out immediately. It was her first full-length gig since July 2014.

"Melodrama" is set to be released on June 16.