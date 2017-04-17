Lady Gaga debuts new single “The Cure” during Coachella headline set
April 17, 2017 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lady Gaga made her debut appearance at Coachella on April 15 as she headlined the second day of the desert festival, NME reveals.
Gaga was drafted in as a replacement earlier this year when original headliner Beyoncé was advised by doctors not to perform due to her pregnancy.
During her set, Gaga ran through hits from across her back catalogue, including ‘Just Dance’, ‘Telephone’, ‘Born This Way’ and set-closer ‘Bad Romance’.
During ‘The Edge Of Glory’, she paused for a moment to declare to the crowd: “Playing to 100,000 people – not too shabby!”
Midway through the set, Gaga also shared something new with her fans, playing a new song she had “been working in the studio on” called ‘The Cure’. The track sees her reverting back to synth-pop rather than the country tinges of latest album ‘Joanne‘.
Later, as she was leaving the stage, she told the audience: “My new single ‘The Cure’ will be on iTunes tonight.”
