Fox orders “Showtime at the Apollo” series revival
April 18, 2017 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fox has given a series order to a revival of “Showtime at the Apollo”, with comic Steve Harvey set to host. The new iteration of the classic variety series is slated to premiere in the 2017-18 season, Variety said.
The series order follows two “Apollo” specials Fox aired in December and January that served as trial balloons for a new series.
“We all had such a blast on the two specials that aired earlier this season, that we thought it really deserved being a weekly event,” said Harvey. “But our mission is a little different this time around. Instead of just putting on a great show, we’re going to do that and find the next great comic and the next big music star. That’s what the Apollo is all about. My roots are on that stage and I can’t wait to be there every week, looking for great talent. Who said you can’t go back home again?”
The Apollo’s weekly Amateur Night competition, = has been running for 82 years and helped launch the careers of artists such as James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, Michael Jackson and The Jackson Five, and D’Angelo. Featuring the Amateur Night competition and performances by established stars, “Showtime at the Apollo” aired as a syndicated television show from 1987 to 2008 and featured music, comedy, dance and other acts. Harvey served as its host from 1993 to 2000.
The new series will be executive-produced by Jim Roush and Chris Wagner for the Roush-Wagner Company, with Reginald Hudlin and James McKinlay also will executive-producing and serving as showrunners. Executive producer Don Weiner will direct the series. The Apollo Theater’s Jonelle Procope and IMG’s Michael Antinoro also executive produce.
