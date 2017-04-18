Salma Hayek’s “Beatriz at Dinner” to open Sundance Film Festival: London
April 18, 2017 - 17:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Miguel Arteta’s Beatriz at Dinner, starring Salma Hayek, is set to open this year’s Sundance Film Festival: London. The film, which world premiered earlier this year at the Sundance fest in Park City, will be introduced to London audiences by Arteta, Hayek and screenwriter Mike White in the capital city’s Picturehouse Central cinema on June 1, Deadline said.
Story sees Hayek play Beatriz, an immigrant from a poor town in Mexico, who has drawn on her innate kindness to build a career as a health practitioner in Southern California. Don Strutt is a real estate developer whose cutthroat tactics have made him a self-made, self-satisfied billionaire. When these two polar opposites meet at a dinner party, their worlds collide and neither is ever the same. Film also stars Connie Britton, Chloe Sevigny and Jay Duplass. Roadside Attractions is set to release the title in the U.S. on June 9.
“We look forward to launching our fifth festival in London with Beatriz at Dinner, a masterful dramedy of errors from director Miguel Arteta and screenwriter Mike White and starring Salma Hayek,” said Sundance Film Festival director John Cooper. “This was a standout at our Utah Festival in January and is a wonderful example of the continued innovation and creativity of our independent filmmakers that we’ll showcase in London again this year.”
The full program for the fifth edition of Sundance’s London edition is expected to be announced soon and will feature international and UK premieres of films from films that featured in Sundance in January. Sundance Institute will also be launching a festival in Hong Kong in Septmeber.
Sundance Film Festival: London takes place June 1-4.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
Opposition MP refutes claims on lack of desire to become Yerevan mayor In a Facebook conference organized by RFE/RL Armenian Service, Nikol Pashinyan refuted Zaruhi Postanjyan’s claims.
Apple is going to launch 3 iPhones for smartphone's 10th anniversary Apple is preparing three iPhones for launch, including upgraded versions of the current two iPhone models and a new top-of-the-line handset.https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-04-18/apple-readies-iphone-overhaul-for-smartphone-s-10th-anniversary
IMF raises China growth forecast to 6.6% in 2017, 6.2% next year The forecast for 2017 was 6.6 per cent, compared to a 6.5 percent estimate in January, and 6.2 percent next year compared to 6.0 percent.
Pandora Premium now available to all users for $10-per-month subscription Pandora's answer to Spotify and Apple Music has a similar catalog of tens of millions of tracks but attempts to stand out through simplicity.