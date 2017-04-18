Pandora Premium now available to all users for $10-per-month subscription
April 18, 2017 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pandora’s paid on-demand music service, Pandora Premium, launched last month on an invite-only basis. But on Tuesday, April 18, Pandora announced that it’s welcoming all users on Android and iOS to sign up for the $10-per-month subscription in countries where Premium is available, The Verge said.
Pandora Plus customers get a free six-month trial of the company’s answer to Spotify and Apple Music, which has a similar catalog of tens of millions of tracks but attempts to stand out through simplicity and, because Pandora has years and years of data to pull from, playlists that are better suited to your tastes.
Pandora is still missing things including a desktop experience for Premium; you’re limited to ad-free music stations when listening from the web. You also don’t get Spotify’s beloved Discover Weekly or Apple Music’s exclusives. Pandora is betting that the mass market simply wants a streaming music app that’s easy to use above all else.
