David Oyelowo boards Blumhouse’s thriller “Only You”
April 18, 2017 - 17:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On the heels of minting close to a half billion at the global box office from M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Blumhouse is gearing up for Only You, a thriller starring Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo, and written and to be directed by Mean Creek‘s Jacob Estes, Deadline said.
Logline is under wraps, but the film is said to be a thriller involving time travel.
Jason Blum of Blumhouse is producing, and Oyelowo is executive producing with Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno and Jay Martin. Blumhouse’s Get Out with a domestic B.O. of $167.6M, released through Universal, is arguably the second-highest grossing horror film of all-time at the domestic B.O. after 1973’s The Exorcist which as a lifetime cume of $232.9M ($193M from its original release).
Oyelowo was nominated for a Golden Globe for his turn as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Ava DuVernay’s Selma and was also an Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for his performance in HBO’s Nightingale. He will next be seen in Paramount/Bad Robot’s upcoming Cloverfield movie as well as Amazon’s untitled Nash Edgerton-directed film co-starring Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Thandie Newton and Amanda Seyfried. Recent credits include Fox Searchlight’s United Kingdom and Mira Nair’s Queen of Katwe.
Estes’ 2004 Sundance premiere Mean Creek, which he wrote and directed, went on to win two Independent Spirit Awards and a Humanitas Prize. Following Mean Creek, Estes wrote and directed The Details starring Tobey Maguire, Laura Linney, Kerry Washington and Elizabeth Banks and wrote Paramount’s Rings.
