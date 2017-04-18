Opposition MP refutes claims on lack of desire to become Yerevan mayor

PanARMENIAN.Net - Candidate for the post of Yerevan mayor, opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, April 18 refuted reports suggesting he has no desire to claim the post.

Head of Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, lawmaker of the 5th Convocation National Assembly Zaruhi Postanjyan had earlier said that Pashinyan has been re-elected to the parliament and won’t become the city mayor.

In a Facebook conference organized by RFE/RL Armenian Service, Pashinyan refuted Postanjyan’s claims.

“I am running for Yerevan mayor, and there has been no episode during my entire political career for me to be nominated for a certain position without having claims for that particular status,” Pashinyan said.

Also, Pashinyan singled out four groups of problems as priorities - the transport issue, management of apartment buildings, as well as the issue of landscaping and that of kindergartens.