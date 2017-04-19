Baidu says will launch self-driving car technology in July
April 19, 2017 - 10:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Baidu Inc said on Tuesday, April 18 it would launch its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July before gradually introducing fully autonomous driving capabilities on highways and open city roads by 2020, Reuters reports.
The project is named Apollo after the lunar landing program, the Chinese search giant said, adding it would work with partners who provide vehicles, sensors and other components for the new technology.
As part of its push into artificial intelligence (AI), the company in January named former Microsoft Corp executive Qi Lu as chief operating officer.
Two months after the appointment, Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng, who led AI and augmented reality (AR) projects, said he would step down.
The company also launched a $200 million fund in October to focus on AI, AR and deep learning, followed by a $3 billion fund announced in September to target mid- and late- stage start-ups.
"AI has great potential to drive social development, and one of AI's biggest opportunities is intelligent vehicles," Qi said in a statement.
In November, Baidu and German automaker BMW AG said they would end their joint research on self-driving cars due to differences in opinion on how to proceed.
Technology and automotive leaders contend that cars of the future will be capable of completely driving themselves, revolutionizing the transportation industry, with virtually all carmakers as well as companies such as Alphabet's Google and parts supplier Delphi investing heavily in developing the technology.
Top stories
"Apple could not have built the iPhone franchise without relying upon Qualcomm's fundamental cellular technologies," a statement said.
A previous report claimed Google was willing to invest $880 million in LG Display to secure OLED displays for its next flagship phone.
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Apple's application for an "Electronic accessory device" describes the company's take on an oft-attempted, but never fully realized idea.
Partner news
Latest news
WHO hails major gains against once neglected tropical diseases "It's really a story of wonderful progress," the billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates said in Geneva. "A lot of pieces have come together."
Opposition MP refutes claims on lack of desire to become Yerevan mayor In a Facebook conference organized by RFE/RL Armenian Service, Nikol Pashinyan refuted Zaruhi Postanjyan’s claims.
IMF raises China growth forecast to 6.6% in 2017, 6.2% next year The forecast for 2017 was 6.6 per cent, compared to a 6.5 percent estimate in January, and 6.2 percent next year compared to 6.0 percent.
New York exhibit to feature emerging and established artists New York City comes to life in spring with the rich offering of art fairs focusing on contemporary art and design.