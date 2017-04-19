Lorde to make her first appearance in UK for over two years

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lorde is set to make her first appearance in the UK for over two years as part of this year’s Radio 1 Big Weekend, which is set to take place May 27-28, Gigwise reports.

As previously reported in Gigwise, the New Zealand singer premiered new song, ‘Homemade Dynamite’, at the Coachella festival last weekend as well as songs from her forthcoming album, Melodrama. She’ll be appearing on the Main Stage on Saturday, May 27.

Mind you, the rest of the line-up isn’t looking too shabby either. Kasabian, Biffy Clyro and Bastille have joined the line-up, as have Royal Blood, Two Door Cinema Club and Rita Ora. Already confirmed for the event at Burston Constable Hall are Katy Perry, Kings Of Leon, Little Mix and Stormzy, Gigwise said.

You can also expect to see The Chainsmokers, the perma-gurning Haim and Zara Larsson who was recently spanked in the charts by the centenarian forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn. Elsewhere you’ll find performances from Imagine Dragons, Plan B, Christine And The Queens and Clean Bandit.

The Radio 1 Big Weekender is now in its 14th year and at this rate, it’ll outgrow its own demographic.

The broadcaster has also asked ticketless fans not to buy tickets from anyone but them: "Those offering tickets for sale or as prizes are breaking the terms and conditions they agreed to during the booking process and we reserve the right to cancel them.” Elsewhere, the BBC will be running its Radio 1 Academy that is aimed at 16-19 year olds and offers a variety of masterclasses, gigs and workshops to help get a foothold in the creative industries.