AfterShock Comics to release 2nd issue of “Animosity: The Rise”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite what many believed, the Rise of the animal kingdom will continue this summer, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

AfterShock Comics will release the second issue of Animosity: The Rise in July, once again written by Animosity co-creator and writer Marguerite Bennett, with art by Juan Doe. The special issue follows January's release of the first Rise issue, which was originally announced as a one-off issue. With the announcement of July's follow-up, the publisher has revealed that The Rise is actually a trilogy; the third and final issue will be released in the fall.

A spinoff from Bennett's central Animosity series, which takes place in a world where animals have gained human levels of intelligence and turned against mankind, The Rise explore how other parts of the world have been affected by the shift in power.

The issue's plot is described by AfterShock like this: "A city by the sea rises, ruled by animals who become more human and humans who become more animal. All the while, Adam, an imprisoned veterinarian, works on the technology that would give his captors the strength to change the world…."

Animosity: The Rise No. 2 will be available in comic book stores and digitally July 12.