AfterShock Comics to release 2nd issue of “Animosity: The Rise”
April 19, 2017 - 16:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite what many believed, the Rise of the animal kingdom will continue this summer, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
AfterShock Comics will release the second issue of Animosity: The Rise in July, once again written by Animosity co-creator and writer Marguerite Bennett, with art by Juan Doe. The special issue follows January's release of the first Rise issue, which was originally announced as a one-off issue. With the announcement of July's follow-up, the publisher has revealed that The Rise is actually a trilogy; the third and final issue will be released in the fall.
A spinoff from Bennett's central Animosity series, which takes place in a world where animals have gained human levels of intelligence and turned against mankind, The Rise explore how other parts of the world have been affected by the shift in power.
The issue's plot is described by AfterShock like this: "A city by the sea rises, ruled by animals who become more human and humans who become more animal. All the while, Adam, an imprisoned veterinarian, works on the technology that would give his captors the strength to change the world…."
Animosity: The Rise No. 2 will be available in comic book stores and digitally July 12.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
Toyota testing hydrogen fuel-cell powered semi truck Called the "Portal Project", the study will determine how well hydrogen fuel-cell heavy duty vehicles work in a shipping environment.
Instagram on Android now works without Internet connection People can leave comments, Like things, save media, or unfollow people — all of which will go through when they reconnect.
Armenia Aircompany launching direct flights to Israel According to the GDCA, direct air travel to Israel will help boost Armenia’s tourism sector and further develop the country’s economy.
Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit features ancient Chinese works of art The landmark exhibition explores the unprecedented role of art in creating a new and lasting Chinese cultural identity.