Paramore roll out new single “Hard Times”, announce new album
April 19, 2017 - 16:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Paramore have unveiled their new single ‘Hard Times’ to announce their new album ‘After Laughter’ and a full UK tour, NME reports.
Earlier this week, the band started to tease their return by gradually unveiling mysterious new artwork. Now, they’ve shared the full image to unveil the new album art and a full video for the track – as the band wonder into a more tropical, electro-pop tinged sound; not a million miles from recent collaborators Chvrches.
The album ‘After Laughter’ will be released on 12 May.
The tracklist is as follows:
1. Hard Times
2. Rose-Colored Boy
3. Told You So
4. Forgiveness
5. Fake Happy
6. 26
7. Pool
8. Grudges
9. Caught In The Middle
10. Idle Worship
11. No Friend
12. Tell Me How
The band will also be heading out on a full UK tour in June. Full dates are below and tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday April 28.
JUNE
15 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia
16 – Belfast, United Kingdom @ Waterfront
18 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo
19 – London, United Kingdom @ Royal Albert Hall
21 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ Colston Hall
22 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Usher Hall
‘Hard Times’ was among the 12 new tracks that the band registered for their upcoming fifth album.
The band’s previous record was their acclaimed self-titled 2013 album, which saw them rise to a triumphant headline set at Reading & Leeds Festival 2014.
The emo giants recently returned to cover Radiohead at their first gig with former drummer Zac Farro in seven years, have also promised to tour in 2017. Giving fans an update on their fifth album, the band said: “following up our self-titled album didn’t seem like it was going to be an easy task and, unsurprisingly, it was not. the problem about comparing yourself to… yourself… is that even though it’s better than looking elsewhere, you’re still looking in the wrong direction.”
