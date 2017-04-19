12-year-old son of Metallica bassist makes live debut with Korn (video)
April 19, 2017 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has made his live debut with Korn following the recent news that he will be joining the band for their South American tour, according to NME.
Tye Trujillo is a member of the group The Helmets and is replacing bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu for a series of dates in Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru.
A statement from the band previously said that Fieldy is “unable to make the shows… due to unforeseen circumstances” but will join the group’s tour again in May. Korn added: “We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.”
Meanwhile, Metallica’s James Hetfield recently refused to share his opinion of Donald Trump. Speaking to Chilean newspaper La Tercer, the frontman said: “Everyone has an opinion about Donald Trump, I think. My opinion stays with me.” He added: “I’m a singer and guitar player in a rock band. I hate politics. I don’t wanna talk about politics. It’s not important to me. What’s important to me is connecting people with music. Politics, religion… they separate people… If I sit here and say that I hate Trump or I love Trump, someone will think, ‘Oh, I don’t like his music anymore.’ It’s silly. So I like to keep it about music”
The singer’s bandmates have been vocal about their anti-Trump views in recent months. Drummer Lars Ulrich recently criticised Donald Trump’s plans for a Mexico border wall on Mexican TV, while in January, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett hit out at Trump, writing on Twitter: “Pay attention people! Stand up for truth, compassion and togetherness. Don’t settle for anything less. Reject lies, fear-mongering, misguided anger. The system wants us divided, so it’s easier to control us emotionally.”
Korn released their latest album ‘The Serenity of Suffering’ in 2016. It was their twelfth full-length to date.
