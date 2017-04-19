Armenia Aircompany launching direct flights to Israel
April 19, 2017 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia Aircompany has obtained a permit to launch flights from Yerevan to Israel, the General Department of Civil Aviation said in a Facebook post.
The deal became possible following lengthy negotiations between the GDCA and relevant authorities in Israel, the Department announced.
Yerevan-Tel Aviv-Yerevan flights will be carried out twice per week - on Thursdays and Sundays - starting from May 17.
According to the GDCA, direct air travel to Israel will help boost Armenia’s tourism sector and further develop the country’s economy.
Armenia Aircompany was founded on November 25, 2015 and commenced operations on April 21, 2016. As of April 2017, Armenia Aircompany serves destinations including Beirut (Lebanon), Mineralnye Vody (Russia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Tehran (Iran), Thessaloniki (Greece), Voronezh (Russia), Rome (Italy) and Frankfurt (Germany).
Top stories
“Those two patients were diagnosed with myeloma,” head of the transplant coordinators’ team Smbat Daghbashyan said.
Four political forces are making it to the Armenian National Assembly, according to results calculated in 2005 polling stations.
Clear favorites of the campaign were prime minister Karen Karapetyan (RPA) and Gagik Tsarukyan (Tsarukyan bloc).
ENEMO says it received a letter from the CEC in response to a request of invitation to conduct an international election observation mission
Partner news
Latest news
Toyota testing hydrogen fuel-cell powered semi truck Called the "Portal Project", the study will determine how well hydrogen fuel-cell heavy duty vehicles work in a shipping environment.
Instagram on Android now works without Internet connection People can leave comments, Like things, save media, or unfollow people — all of which will go through when they reconnect.
Steve Buscemi to join Philip K Dick sci-fi series “Electric Dreams” Buscemi will star in the second episode of the series “Crazy Diamond”, written by Tony Grisoni and directed by National Treasure's Marc Munden.
12-year-old son of Metallica bassist makes live debut with Korn (video) Korn released their latest album “The Serenity of Suffering” in 2016. It was their twelfth full-length to date.