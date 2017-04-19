// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia Aircompany launching direct flights to Israel

April 19, 2017 - 18:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia Aircompany has obtained a permit to launch flights from Yerevan to Israel, the General Department of Civil Aviation said in a Facebook post.

The deal became possible following lengthy negotiations between the GDCA and relevant authorities in Israel, the Department announced.

Yerevan-Tel Aviv-Yerevan flights will be carried out twice per week - on Thursdays and Sundays - starting from May 17.

According to the GDCA, direct air travel to Israel will help boost Armenia’s tourism sector and further develop the country’s economy.

Armenia Aircompany was founded on November 25, 2015 and commenced operations on April 21, 2016. As of April 2017, Armenia Aircompany serves destinations including Beirut (Lebanon), Mineralnye Vody (Russia), Tbilisi (Georgia), Tehran (Iran), Thessaloniki (Greece), Voronezh (Russia), Rome (Italy) and Frankfurt (Germany).

