Venezuela donated $500,000 to Trump inauguration
April 20, 2017 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Venezuela has donated $500,000 to U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, newly released records show, according to BBC News.
Citgo Petroleum, a U.S.-based subsidiary of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company, is named in papers filed with the Federal Election Commission.
The revelation comes as the Venezuelan economy appears to be crippled by food shortages, violent crime and inflation.
Two people were shot in protests on Wednesday, April 19 as tens of thousands took to the streets to demand new elections
Other major corporations named in the documents include Pepsi and Walmart, which gave $250,000 and $150,000 respectively, while owners of NFL teams or their companies gave more than $5m.
Casino owner and billionaire Sheldon Adelson also gave $5m.
