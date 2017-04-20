PanARMENIAN.Net - Lana Del Rey teamed up with The Weeknd for new track "Lust for Life" off her upcoming fifth studio album with the same title "Lust for Life". The track has a deep '60s vibe as it features music from keyboard and synthesizer swirling around Lana and The Weeknd's smooth vocals. The dreamy song was premiered on Mistajam's BBC Radio Show 1 on Wednesday, April 19, according to AceShowbiz.

On the same day, an official audio for the track was released on YouTube. In the four-minute visuals, Lana and The Weeknd look like lovers as they sit on top of letter "H" of the Hollywood sign. The 31-year-old songstress looks stunning in a red dress with a book on her lap, while her collaborator sits closely beside her, sporting a black suit. Lana whispers at the beginning of the song, "Climb up the H of the Hollywood sign, yeah/ In these stolen moments/ The worlds is mine/ There's nobody here, just us together/ Keepin' me hot, like July forever."

"Lust for Life" captures the essence of people's will to live. The moments when we do what we love, with those we love, life is always worth living. "Cause we're the masters of our own fate/ We're the captains of our own souls/ So there's no need for us to hesitate/ We're all alone, let's take control/ And I was like... /Take off, take off, take off your clothes," The Weeknd croons.