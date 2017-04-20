Chvrches tease new music with Kristen Stewart-helmed video

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chvrches have teased a reworked version of their single ‘Down Side Me’ with a video directed by actor Kristen Stewart, NME reveals.

The single is being released as part of the ‘7-inches for Planned Parenthood’ series, which sees artists raising money for the organisation.

Other artists taking part in the series include Sleater-Kinney, Björk, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, Foo Fighters, Mitski, Feist and more. You can see the full list here.

You can see the Kristen Stewart-directed teaser video below. The full video is set to debut on April 28.

Meanwhile, Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart has revealed that he has been working with Chvrches on new music.

Stewart, who is best known for his musical partnership with Annie Lennox, posted a picture of himself in the studio with the Glaswegian band on his Facebook page.

Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry has also recently spoken out about gay rights and feminism.

Chvrches released their last album ‘Every Open Eye’ in 2015. The band have been reportedly working on a new album since January 2016 in New York City.

The singer said that the band have a huge gay following and that many of her “best friends are in the LGBT community”.

“Just because I get to coast around in a nice cushy little bubble, that’s not how it is for everybody,” Mayberry said.

“And I guess now being in the band that we’re in, having a huge gay following, and I think you know, just trying to check my privilege as a white, cis, straight woman is pretty important and just remembering that I have it pretty fucking good.

“I think we’re really lucky that we travel in a really mixed crew and we always been lucky enough that we had – we were able to choose people to work with that we felt shared our ethos, and I suppose that’s the benefit of working with people you’ve known for a long time.”