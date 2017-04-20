Scene-stealing Leslie Uggams returning as Blind Al to “Deadpool 2” (video)
April 20, 2017 - 14:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leslie Uggams is coming back for round two.
The actress will reprise her role as Blind Al in Deadpool 2, The Hollywood Reporter said citing Heat Vision.
The news was first reported by Blackfilm.com, which spoke to the actress about returning opposite Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool's roommate.
Uggams lent an unexpected level of prestige to last year's Deadpool and her Blind Al became an instant favorite, with her and Reynolds establishing strong chemistry that lent itself to some very funny bickering.
Deadpool 2 recently cast Josh Brolin as Cable, and also will feature Atlanta's Zazie Beetz as Domino. No release date has been set, but it's expected for 2018. David Leitch is directing.
Uggams is a Tony winner, Daytime Emmy winner, and has been nominated for a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy.
