“Hamilton” helmer to direct WWII female pilots film “Silver Wings”
April 20, 2017 - 15:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hamilton director Thomas Kail is moving from the Revolutionary War to World War II for Fox 2000's Silver Wings, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Silver Wings will follow the first women to ever fly for the U.S. military, WWII’s Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASP. The feature will be adapted from Katherine Sharp Landdeck's book The Women With Silver Wings.
Michael Sugar will produce the film through his Anonymous Content banner, along with Kail and his Old 320 Sycamore banner. Ashley Zalta, Kate Sullivan and Todd Shuster will be exec producers, with Angela Christian and Landdeck co-producing.
Along with the Tony he won for his work on Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, Kail won an Emmy for his work on Grease Live! He is also attached to direct the Oliver Twist re-imagining for Ice Cube.
