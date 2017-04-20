Memorandum ‘probably’ needed for RPA-ARFD cooperation: minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - A memorandum will probably be needed for establishing a coalition between the Republican Party (RPA) and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun, minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan said on Thursday, April 20.

Asked what ministerial portfolios the ARFD will preserve, Mkrtchyan, a Dashnaktsutyun member himself, called for patience.

“Negotiations are underway, everything will be publicly disclosed,” he said.

Earlier, representatives from both parties confirmed negotiations over RPA-ARFD cooperation.