HTC to unveil a squeezable “U” phone in May
April 20, 2017 - 18:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sounds like HTC's busy preparing for a big event in its home country: the electronics maker has just sent out a Save the Date for May 16th. Invites like this are typically shrouded in mystery, and HTC's is no different. All the invitation says is "Squeeze for the Brilliant U," though the blurry phone in the background and the company's tweet gives us some idea of what it could announce. In the video, you can see a hand squeezing the edges of a phone, hinting that you'll be able to interact with the device by giving its frame a squeeze, Engadget said.
That's consistent with the reports going around about an HTC phone codenamed "Ocean." It will reportedly sport a 5.5-inch display, 4GB to 6GB of RAM and 64GB to 128GB of storage, depending on the model. It won't have a headphone jack. More importantly, Ocean will apparently feature what HTC calls "Sense Touch," which gives you the power to summon menus and trigger various actions by squeezing and swiping on its edges.
Those details are but rumors, though. You'll have to wait until May 16th to find out for sure. HTC will stream the event live from Taiwan on its website, starting at 2AM Eastern, Engadget said.
Photo: HTC
Related links:
Top stories
The technology is being developed by Facebook’s Building 8 research group, led by ex-DARPA director group Regina Dugan.
People can leave comments, Like things, save media, or unfollow people — all of which will go through when they reconnect.
Apple is preparing three iPhones for launch, including upgraded versions of the current two iPhone models and a new top-of-the-line handset.https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-04-18/apple-readies-iphone-overhaul-for-smartphone-s-10th-anniversary
"Apple could not have built the iPhone franchise without relying upon Qualcomm's fundamental cellular technologies," a statement said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia parliament to have two ruling parties, RPA says “In all probability, there will be two ruling parties in the parliament,” Sharmazanov said following an RPA Executive Body meeting.
Pakistan's top court orders PM be investigated for corruption "A thorough investigation is required," Justice Asif Saeed Khosa told the court, presenting the 540-page written judgement.
Nine Inch Nails, Paramore among Riot Fest 2017 massive line-up Also among the 70 artists revealed for the Chicago festival are Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan and Queens Of The Stone Age.
Jack White, Elton John in preview for “American Epic” doc series (video) American Epic explores the history of the Twenties, in which record companies travelled across America with the first electrical recording rig in search of new artists.