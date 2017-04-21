More iconic actors will join future Marvel movies, Kevin Feige says

PanARMENIAN.Net - After tapping high-caliber actors such as Kurt Russell, Cate Blanchett, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Redford and Glenn Close to join Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel's head Kevin Feige divulged that he would add more iconic actors to future Marvel movies. Speaking to Fandango, Feige explained that there were several Hollywood's best names which came to his mind, AceShowbiz said.

"There are a few [names] that are coming up, actually. I'll keep this spoiler-free, but be assured that there are more surprises of that caliber heading into our universe in the next few films," said Feige. The Marvel chief confirmed that he once had a meeting with "The Godfather" legend Al Pacino, but when asked whether Pacino would be one of the veteran actors added in MCU, Feige said, "No... not in this case. Someday, someday, but there are others that I'm thinking of right now."

Marvel has continuously handed over big roles to Hollywood iconic actors in the past few years. Russell, for instance, is playing Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) father in the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", while Blanchett will portray Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) new enemy Hela in "Thor: Ragnarok". In addition to tapping those big stars, Marvel has been successfully turning new talents, such as Tom Holland, into a star.

In the meantime, we can watch Russell and Stallone's performance in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2". Also starring Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Baby Groot), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis), the movie is set to be released in the U.S. on May 5.