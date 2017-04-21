More iconic actors will join future Marvel movies, Kevin Feige says
April 21, 2017 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After tapping high-caliber actors such as Kurt Russell, Cate Blanchett, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Redford and Glenn Close to join Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel's head Kevin Feige divulged that he would add more iconic actors to future Marvel movies. Speaking to Fandango, Feige explained that there were several Hollywood's best names which came to his mind, AceShowbiz said.
"There are a few [names] that are coming up, actually. I'll keep this spoiler-free, but be assured that there are more surprises of that caliber heading into our universe in the next few films," said Feige. The Marvel chief confirmed that he once had a meeting with "The Godfather" legend Al Pacino, but when asked whether Pacino would be one of the veteran actors added in MCU, Feige said, "No... not in this case. Someday, someday, but there are others that I'm thinking of right now."
Marvel has continuously handed over big roles to Hollywood iconic actors in the past few years. Russell, for instance, is playing Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) father in the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", while Blanchett will portray Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) new enemy Hela in "Thor: Ragnarok". In addition to tapping those big stars, Marvel has been successfully turning new talents, such as Tom Holland, into a star.
In the meantime, we can watch Russell and Stallone's performance in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2". Also starring Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Baby Groot), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis), the movie is set to be released in the U.S. on May 5.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
Syria evacuations of besieged towns continue after 48-hour halt Meanwhile, ten busloads of people from the rebel-encircled Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya arrived in Aleppo city, which is under government control.
South Korea on heightened alert as North prepares for army celebration South Korea and the United States have also been conducting annual joint military exercises, which the North routinely criticizes as a prelude to invasion.
Tesla recalls 53,000 vehicles for potential parking brake issue The move is typical for Tesla: It issued an early recall of 90,000 Model S sedans in November 2015 for safety concerns.
U.S. “readying charges against Wikileaks' Assange” Under President Barack Obama, the Justice Department investigated but declined to charge Assange for disseminating classified government material.