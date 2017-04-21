Bryan Greenberg comedy “Random Tropical Paradise” lands June release
April 21, 2017 - 12:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Gunpowder & Sky Distribution has bought domestic distribution rights for summer comedy “Random Tropical Paradise” and set a June 9 release in theaters and on VOD, Variety has learned exclusively.
“Random Tropical Paradise” is written, directed and produced by Sanjeev Sirpal. Bryan Greenberg (“The Mindy Project”), Brooks Wheelan (“Saturday Night Live”), Spencer Grammer, Jessica Lowe and Joe Pantoliano star.
Gunpowder & Sky acquired the film in partnership with Grandex Productions, which operates the TotalFratMove and PostGradProblems sits and released the films “Temps” and “Total Frat Movie.”
Greenberg stars as a jilted groom and Wheelan as the best man who helps him through his heartache by convincing him that they should actually go on the honeymoon originally planned — which leads to an adventure of epic proportions of sex, drugs, women, and mafia intrigue. The film’s ensemble cast includes Kyle Kinane, Brittany Furlan, Jessica Lowe, and Beth Littleford.
“Sanjeev has put together a classic madcap summer comedy,” said Jake Hanly, of Gunpowder & Sky. “We’re excited to bring it aboard and happy to be working with Grandex on bringing the film to a crowd that’s going to love it.”
Variety first reported on the project in 2015. Sirpal spent two years working for WME before making his first film, “Screw Cupid.” The deal was negotiated by Jake Hanly of Gunpowder & Sky Distribution and Jordan Gershowitz of Grandex Productions on behalf of the filmmaker.
Gunpowder & Sky acquired full control of Supergravity Pictures, the startup in which it had previously held a minority investment, earlier this year. G&S last fall acquired independent content sales and distribution company FilmBuff. The company was founded in 2015 by Van Toffler, former CEO of Viacom’s Music Group, and Floris Bauer, former head of corporate development and strategy at Endemol, together with Otter Media.
