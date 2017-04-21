“Doctor Strange” helmer to direct “Locke and Key” pilot on Hulu

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hulu announced on Thursday, April 20, that it had picked up a pilot for a TV series adaptation of author Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodriguez's comics "Locke & Key". After years in development, the potential series is set to be directed by "Doctor Strange" filmmaker Scott Derrickson, AceShowbiz said.

"Locke & Key" is a horror/fantasy series that centers on "three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities." Much to their dismay, a devious demon has set an eye on the keys and will stop at nothing to obtain the keys.

"I love this story," Hill previously said of the project. He added, "The seven years I spent working on 'Locke & Key' was the happiest creative experience of my life and there still isn't a day when I don't think about those characters and miss visiting with them. The six books of the series are very like six seasons of a cable TV series and so it feels only natural to bring that world to the little screen and to see if we can't scare the pants off viewers everywhere."

"Locke & Key" has faced a series of struggle of making it to another medium after Dimension Films purchased the rights in 2008. Later in 2010, a TV series was in development on FOX and was even given a series order on the network. However, although the pilot was done produced and screened at 2011 San Diego Comic-Con, the project never went forward. Following in 2014 was a failed film adaptation from producers Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci with Universal Pictures.

Hulu's TV pilot adaptation of the comic books will be executive produced by Carlton Cuse, Derrickson, Lindsey Springer and Ted Adams, CEO of IDW Media Holdings. David Ozer, President of IDW Entertainment, will also serve as executive producer. In addition to executive producing, Cuse, who produces "Bates Motel", serves as showrunner. "Locke and Key" pilot marks another project for IDW Entertainment, after bringing "Wynonna Earp" and "Dirk Gently" to small sceen.