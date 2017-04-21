"Alien: Covenant" sci-fi-horror flick unveils new still images
April 21, 2017 - 17:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Alien: Covenant" continues releasing promotional stuff ahead of its release date on May 19. New still images of the sci-fi-horror flick have made its way out via Empire, featuring never-before-seen details from the movie, AceShowbiz said.
The first photo features a mysterious figure, presumably Michael Fassbender's David, on the Engineer's planet. He is seen unleashing pods which were previously featured in "Prometheus".
The second image, meanwhile, features Fassbender as android David in what is seemingly a flashback with the CEO of Weyland Industries. Of David's character, screenwriter John Logan said in the issue, "I found that character really galvanising. My approach was to create a backstory with Weyland, and the disappointment David has with humanity over the years, finally letting that go deep into his psyche in a very damaging way. Every great story needs a great antagonist, and David in a way is the antihero of these 'Alien' movies."
The third picture sees a nauseating scene of Neomorph consuming its victim. The alien is sitting on the victim's body, with flesh chunks surrounding it. The article on Empire says that Neomorph is inspired by Ridley Scott's interest in nature documentaries about beasts. "Some of those nature videos are so stomach-churning that they don't pay me enough to watch them," says Logan. "But Ridley will see something to do with insects swarming, for example, which eventually finds its way into a movie. Usually there's some sort of grotesqueness we find interesting," he adds.
"Alien: Covenant" follows the story of colony ship Covenant which travels to a planet faraway. The crew think they will discover an uncharted paradise in that planet, but they find a dark and dangerous world instead.
Also starring in "Alien: Covenant" are Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Billy Crudup, Carmen Ejogo and Noomi Rapace.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
London Grammar roll out new single “Oh Woman Oh Man” (video) The single sees the trio deliver a sublime cut of a far more three-dimensional and lush take of their elegiac, blissed-out but operatic electro sound.
Lionsgate nabs “Smart House” thriller from “Aquaman” helmer “Smart House” is based on an original idea by Wan — whose credits include the Conjuring franchise, “Furious 7” and the upcoming “Aquaman.”
Top court rejects Citizen Observer’s bid to annul Armenia election results According to Tigran Yegoryan, the court has returned the appeal, while the initiative has appealed the decision to the Court's president.
Clint Eastwood to direct terrorist train drama “The 15:17 to Paris” Based on the true story, “The 15:17 to Paris” tells the story of three American soldiers who stopped a terrorist plot on a train bound for Paris.