Clint Eastwood to direct terrorist train drama “The 15:17 to Paris”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the success of “Sully”, Clint Eastwood looks to have found his next film in “The 15:17 to Paris”, Variety said.

Based on the true story, “The 15:17 to Paris” tells the story of three American soldiers who stopped a terrorist plot on a train bound for Paris. The film is based on the book by Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Jeffrey E. Stern. Dorothy Blyskal will write the script.

Eastwood will produce with Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera and Jessica Meier.

The film falls in line with Eastwood’s recent interest in real life heroes following “American Sniper” and “Sully,” both of which were two of his biggest box office hits. Eastwood hopes to get the film underway sometime this year.

Eastwood had been weighing a handful of movie including “Impossible Odds” which followed humanitarian worker Jessica Buchanan, who was kidnapped while working in Somalia and later rescued by a group of Navy Seals.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.