London Grammar roll out new single “Oh Woman Oh Man” (video)
April 21, 2017 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - London Grammar have unveiled another new single from their long-awaited new album, ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing‘, NME reports.
Following on from the title track, ‘Big Picture’ and ‘Rooting For You’, the latest cut from the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed debut ‘If You Wait‘ sees the trio deliver a sublime cut of a far more three-dimensional and lush take of their elegiac, blissed-out but operatic electro sound.
Having collaborated with director Tony Kaye on the new video for ‘Oh Woman, Oh Man’, the band will be holding a special pop-up at The Yard in Shoreditch, London where they shot the video – hosting an audio/ visual experiment with a soundscape using parts of the new album, projections and components from the new video.
“The first album was a lot more about relationships, but then the second one is too – but in a different way,” singer Hannah Reid told NME about their ‘dream-like’ new record. “It’s probably about the relationship you have with yourself, rather than one specific other person. The relationship that us three had on the road, and there’s a lot about the meaning of life in general, which is SO lame, but that is what we talk about!”
Guitarist Dan Rothman then went on to say that fans can expect it to be ‘less moody than the first record’. “It’s maybe less ‘samey’,” he said. “We’ve tried to provide more variety.”
“We’ve expanded on the filmic, cinematic aspect,” added Dot Major in percussion and keys. “That’s maybe something that’s consistent throughout the new album, but in terms of what’s going on in different songs it definitely varies a bit more.”
Meanwhile, London Grammar’s upcoming world tour dates are below:
Wednesday 26 April – American Cathedral In Paris, Paris, France
Saturday 27 May – Radio 1 Big Weekend, Hull, UK
Saturday 3 June – Heartland Festival, Frederiksberg, Denmark
Saturday 10 June – Parklife Festival, Manchester, UK
Sunday 25 June – Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, UK
Saturday 1 July – Festival Garorock, Marmande, France
Friday 7 July – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow, UK
Wednesday 12 July – Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux, Switzerland
Friday 14 July – Super Bock Super Rock, Lisbon, Portugal
Sunday 16 July – Festival De Nîmes, Paris, France
Saturday 22 July – Lollapalooza, Paris, France
Friday 4 August – Osheaga Music & Arts, Montreal, Canada
Sunday 6 August – Lollapalooza, Chicago, US
Friday 11 August – Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland
Saturday 12 August – Way Out West Festival, Gothenburg, Sweden
Friday 18 August – Pukkelpop, Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium
Saturday 19 August – Lowland Festival, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
Saturday 26 August – Zurich Open Air Festival, Zürich, Switzerland
Friday 1 September – Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland
Sunday 10 September – Lollapalooza, Berlin, Germany
