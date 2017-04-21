Uma Thurman named Cannes Un Certain Regard jury president
April 21, 2017 - 18:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Uma Thurman is set head up this year's Un Certain Regard section in Cannes, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The actress, who was a member of the main competition jury led by Robert De Niro, was announced Friday, April 21.
The Un Certain Regard sidebar focuses on young filmmakers and runs separately from the main competition.
Spanish director Pedro Almodovar will oversee the main competition jury, while Palme d'Or winner Cristian Mungiu will preside over the student and short films jury.
Italian-French actress Monica Bellucci will serve as master of ceremonies at the opening and closing evenings.
This year's Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28.
