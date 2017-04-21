// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Uma Thurman named Cannes Un Certain Regard jury president

Uma Thurman named Cannes Un Certain Regard jury president
April 21, 2017 - 18:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Uma Thurman is set head up this year's Un Certain Regard section in Cannes, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The actress, who was a member of the main competition jury led by Robert De Niro, was announced Friday, April 21.

The Un Certain Regard sidebar focuses on young filmmakers and runs separately from the main competition.

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar will oversee the main competition jury, while Palme d'Or winner Cristian Mungiu will preside over the student and short films jury.

Italian-French actress Monica Bellucci will serve as master of ceremonies at the opening and closing evenings.

This year's Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28.

Related links:
The Hollywood Reporter. Cannes: Uma Thurman Named Un Certain Regard Jury President
 Top stories
"The Promise" gets momentum as Kim Kardashian, Cher attend premiere
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
Armenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at VaticanArmenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at Vatican
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Sylvester Stallone hails Sylvester Stallone hails "The Promise” as an Oscar-quality film
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Genocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film FestGenocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film Fest
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
AMC renews “Fear the Walking Dead” for 4th season
Jason Bateman joins global campaign, endorses “The Promise”
"The Hitman's Bodyguard" comedy new poster spoofs "The Bodyguard"
Royal Blood roll out video for new single “Lights Out”
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Lionsgate nabs “Smart House” thriller from “Aquaman” helmer “Smart House” is based on an original idea by Wan — whose credits include the Conjuring franchise, “Furious 7” and the upcoming “Aquaman.”
Top court rejects Citizen Observer’s bid to annul Armenia election results According to Tigran Yegoryan, the court has returned the appeal, while the initiative has appealed the decision to the Court's president.
Clint Eastwood to direct terrorist train drama “The 15:17 to Paris” Based on the true story, “The 15:17 to Paris” tells the story of three American soldiers who stopped a terrorist plot on a train bound for Paris.
Annecy winner Ignacio Ferreras to helm “Dragonkeeper” animation The first “Dragonkeeper” installment turns on the adventures of Ping, a slave girl so humble that she thinks she doesn’t deserve a name.