“Cars 3” writers to pen “A Tale of Momentum and Inertia” animation

April 21, 2017 - 19:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Eyal Podell and Jonathon E. Stewart, who wrote on the upcoming Cars 3, have been tapped to pen A Tale of Momentum and Inertia for Fox Animation, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The project adapts and expands the short animated film that made the festival circuit rounds a few years ago and that the studio picked up in a quiet bidding war last year.

Carlos Saldanha, the man behind Fox's Rio movies, and Maresa Pullman will produce through their Bottle Cap Productions. The short's director, Kameron Gates, and the production company House Special are also producing.

Momentum briefly tells of a rock giant who accidentally unleashes a massive boulder to roll thunderously down toward a seaside kingdom and his attempt to stop it.

Podell is an actor who turned to writing, teaming up with Stewart, his Dartmouth College roommate. On top of having Cars 3 opening June 16, the duo have Seuss, a biopic of Green Eggs and Ham writer Theodor Geisel, set up at Sidney Kimmel Entertainment.

The duo is repped by Verve, Industry Entertainment and attorneys James Feldman and Josh Sandler.

The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

