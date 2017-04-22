Yerevan elections: Armenia’s YELQ vows at least one new metro station
April 22, 2017 - 00:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - YELQ bloc launched its campaign ahead of Yerevan City Council elections on Friday, April 21, pledging to open at least one new metro station in the Armenian capital, Panorama.am reports.
Heads of the Republic, Bright Armenia and Civil Contract - the parties that make up the bloc - took part in a campaign rally on Friday.
“We are sick of traffic jams. You can give your assessment to the performance of current authorities on May 14,” lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan who is running for the post of Yerevan mayor told the participants of the march.
Pashinyan urged voters to give their ballots to the YELQ and promised to open at least one metro station in case of securing victory.
Also, he pledged to install smart traffic lights which, according to him, “will reduce and root out congestions.”
Three parties participate in elections. The ruling Republican Party’s proportional list is headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan; Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the National Assembly, tops the list of YELQ bloc; while 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan, who announced the Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party several weeks ago, will head its list. Municipal elections are slated for May 14.
Top stories
“Itt would be desirable for Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach an agreement allowing Karabakh to be attached to Armenia,” Le Pen said
The envoy congratulated the alliance on making it to the National Assembly, as well as for its efficient and consistent work.
The bloc went on to say that headmasters of 30 schools have filed a lawsuit against the Union of Informed Citizens.
Publisher Harut Sassounian has unveiled an article on U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest attack on a Syrian airbase.
Partner news
Latest news
“Cars 3” writers to pen “A Tale of Momentum and Inertia” animation Carlos Saldanha, the man behind Fox's Rio movies, and Maresa Pullman will produce through their Bottle Cap Productions.
Uma Thurman named Cannes Un Certain Regard jury president The Un Certain Regard sidebar focuses on young filmmakers and runs separately from the main competition.
Glastonbury 2017 adds more stellar names to line-up Glastonbury will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran alongside the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry and many more.
London Grammar roll out new single “Oh Woman Oh Man” (video) The single sees the trio deliver a sublime cut of a far more three-dimensional and lush take of their elegiac, blissed-out but operatic electro sound.