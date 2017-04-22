Yerevan elections: Armenia’s YELQ vows at least one new metro station

PanARMENIAN.Net - YELQ bloc launched its campaign ahead of Yerevan City Council elections on Friday, April 21, pledging to open at least one new metro station in the Armenian capital, Panorama.am reports.

Heads of the Republic, Bright Armenia and Civil Contract - the parties that make up the bloc - took part in a campaign rally on Friday.

“We are sick of traffic jams. You can give your assessment to the performance of current authorities on May 14,” lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan who is running for the post of Yerevan mayor told the participants of the march.

Pashinyan urged voters to give their ballots to the YELQ and promised to open at least one metro station in case of securing victory.

Also, he pledged to install smart traffic lights which, according to him, “will reduce and root out congestions.”

Three parties participate in elections. The ruling Republican Party’s proportional list is headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan; Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the National Assembly, tops the list of YELQ bloc; while 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan, who announced the Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party several weeks ago, will head its list. Municipal elections are slated for May 14.