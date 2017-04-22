Oscar winner Ang Lee to helm sci-fi actioner “Gemini Man”
April 22, 2017 - 10:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ang Lee is in discussions to direct the science-fiction actioner “Gemini Man” for Skydance — a project that’s been in the works for two decades, Variety said.
Skydance picked up the rights to the project last year. Jerry Bruckheimer is producing and Don Murphy is executive producing. Lee’s rep stressed that the discussions are at an early stage and that official contract negotiations have not yet started.
Lee’s most recent film was “The Long Halftime Walk of Billy Lynn,” for which he used an unprecedented shooting and projection frame rate of 120 frames per second — five times faster than the normal rate of 24 frames per second. He won Academy Awards for directing “Brokeback Mountain” and “Life of Pi” and was nominated for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”
In 2009, the late Curtis Hanson had been attached to direct from a script by David Benioff, in which an aging NSA agent tries to retire and is targeted for death. He then discovers his assassin is a younger cloned version of himself.
“Gemini Man” was first set up at Disney in 1997 as a pitch by Darren Lemke, with Murphy producing and Tony Scott directing.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish trolls reportedly behind ticket scams/hacks against “The Promise” One moviegoer said all the best seats were sold out as was trying to buy tickets one week before the actual screening.
Microsoft wants to beat Chromebooks at their own game The software is pegged as a low-resource platform that could compete with Google's Chrome OS, which has been making big inroads in EDU markets recently.
Volkswagen shares its vision for a driverless future The VW Group wants Sedric's autonomous driving to be so simple that passengers press a button to get it going.
Next version of uTorrent to run in your browser The move will allow uTorrent to offer better streaming support -- something the current client has always struggled with.