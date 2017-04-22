Oscar winner Ang Lee to helm sci-fi actioner “Gemini Man”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ang Lee is in discussions to direct the science-fiction actioner “Gemini Man” for Skydance — a project that’s been in the works for two decades, Variety said.

Skydance picked up the rights to the project last year. Jerry Bruckheimer is producing and Don Murphy is executive producing. Lee’s rep stressed that the discussions are at an early stage and that official contract negotiations have not yet started.

Lee’s most recent film was “The Long Halftime Walk of Billy Lynn,” for which he used an unprecedented shooting and projection frame rate of 120 frames per second — five times faster than the normal rate of 24 frames per second. He won Academy Awards for directing “Brokeback Mountain” and “Life of Pi” and was nominated for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

In 2009, the late Curtis Hanson had been attached to direct from a script by David Benioff, in which an aging NSA agent tries to retire and is targeted for death. He then discovers his assassin is a younger cloned version of himself.

“Gemini Man” was first set up at Disney in 1997 as a pitch by Darren Lemke, with Murphy producing and Tony Scott directing.