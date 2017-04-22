Fox developing supernatural thriller “Inside” with “Luther” creator
April 22, 2017 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fox is developing the supernatural thriller “Inside,” to be written by British scribe Neil Cross, creator of BBC’s crime drama “Luther”, Variety said.
Producers are The Picture Company’s Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman, who recently teamed up with Fox and Cross for their “Escape From New York” remake and attached Robert Rodriguez to directing. “Escape From New York” has been in the works at the studio since 2015, when Fox obtained the remake rights.
Fox beat out several other bidders for the “Inside” project in an auction that was conducted by UTA. Mike Ireland is the Fox executive on “Inside.”
“Inside” is set within a modern-day secure facility that’s home to mythological creatures along with a man who’s been unjustly imprisoned. It’s described as having the feel of “The Shawshank Redemption” but with a supernatural element.
Cross was one of Variety’s 2011 Ten Screenwriters to Watch. His credits on British television shows include “Spooks” and “The Fixer.” He co-wrote the screenplay with Andres Muschietti for the 2013 horror film “Mama,” which grossed nearly $150 million worldwide and starred Jessica Chastain and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau with Guillermo del Toro serving as executive producer.
The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
