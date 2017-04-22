1st look at “House of Cards” season 5 in new photos

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has released the first look at "House of Cards" season 5 in the form of photos. The newly released images feature returning characters, including Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman), Hannah Conway (Dominique McElligott), Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly) and Leann Harvey (Neve Campbell), AceShowbiz said.

Frank and Claire still put on a united front in public as they team up for the upcoming election, with Frank deciding to run with Claire as his VP. They will be challenged by the equally power hungry couple Will and Hannah.

"They are a couple of survivors, and power is the Underwoods' religion," executive producer Melissa James Gibson tells Entertainment Weekly. "They need each other as much as ever and are constantly navigating the other's character." Adds Pugliese, "The fun of the show is seeing how they negotiate their relationship."

The fifth season will be released Tuesday, May 30 on Netflix. New additions to the cast include Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott.