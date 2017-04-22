Callum Turner to play Newt’s brother in “Fantastic Beasts 2”
April 22, 2017 - 12:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Green Room” star Callum Turner is in talks to play Newt Scamander’s brother in the next installment of Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, Variety said.
Eddie Redmayne will return to the sequel as Scamander. Jude Law is on board to play young Dumbledore, and Johnny Depp is attached to play Grindelwald. David Yates is returning to direct.
Rowling, who made her screenwriting debut on “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” has also written the script for the second installment. The film is set in an increasingly dark time for the Wizarding World where Newt Scamander and company have to decide on their allegiances.
Plot details are unknown at this time other than the film being set in Paris.
The first movie in the planned five-part “Fantastic Beasts” series grossed more than $813 million at the box office.
The sequel, which begins production this summer, also reunites producers Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram. Neil Blair, Rick Senat and Danny Cohen are serving as executive producers.
After a breakout role in the A24 thriller “Green Room,” Turner followed up with a critically acclaimed performance in Adam Leon’s “Tramps,” which bowed at the Toronto Film Festival. He has since landed the lead in Marc Webb’s “The Only Living Boy in New York” opposite Jeff Bridges, which opens in August.
“Fantastic Beasts 2” hits theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.
Next version of uTorrent to run in your browser The move will allow uTorrent to offer better streaming support -- something the current client has always struggled with.