Nancy Cartwright’s “In Search of Fellini” to get September release

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ambi Media Group has acquired North American rights to coming-of-age drama “In Search of Fellini” from Nancy Cartwright’s Spotted Cow Entertainment. Ksenia Solo, Maria Bello, and Mary Lynn Rajskub star in the film, Variety said.

Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson, launched Spotted Cow last year.

The film will be released Sept. 15. It’s screened at the Sonoma International Film Festival, San Diego Film Festival, Bentonville Film Festival and USA Film Festival and will be shown at the Newport Beach Film Festival on Sunday.

“In Search of Fellini,” was directed by Taron Lexton and written by Nancy Cartwright and Spotted Cow President Peter Kjenaas. The movie was inspired by Cartwright’s early years in the entertainment industry, when she set off to “find herself” in Italy before establishing herself in Hollywood.

Solo, whose credits include “Black Swan,” “Orphan Black,” and “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” portrays a small-town girl from Ohio who discovers the films of the legendary Italian filmmaker, Federico Fellini, and sets off on a journey across Italy to find him. Bello plays her mother and Rajskub portrays her aunt.

Kjenaas and Lexton produce alongside Monica Gil of Spotted Cow, Nathan Lorch & Milena Ferreira from TXL Films and Michael Doven of United Pictures Group. Executive producers are Cartwright, Kevin J. Burke and Ambia co-founders Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi.

“The charmingly adventurous nature of ‘In Search of Fellini’ really immerses audiences in the story,” Iervolino said. “It is a perfect fit for Ambi as we build out our theatrical distribution slate.”

The deal was brokered by Larry Greenberg for Ambi and Spotted Cow Entertainment’s Peter Kjenaas and Jonathan West of Latham and Watkins.