Gmail users will soon get Windows 10's mail and calendar features
April 22, 2017 - 13:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Back in February, Microsoft updated Windows 10’s mail and calendar apps with a few useful features. Focused Inbox shows you only the important emails and puts everything else into an “other” tab. And the calendar app gained the ability to display travel reservations and package delivery details. But at the time, neither of these options worked for Google / Gmail accounts — only for Outlook.com and Office 365 accounts. Thankfully, that won’t be the case much longer, The Verge reveals.
On Friday, April 21, Microsoft announced that it going to be rolling out Gmail support to Windows Insiders over the next few weeks before a wider release to all consumers. Users chosen for early access will receive a prompt to update their account settings to get started.
For all of this to work, Microsoft says it has to sync a copy of your email, calendar, and contacts to its servers. Any changes you make — composing / deleting emails, scheduling new appointments, or adding contacts — are synced back to Google so everything remains up to date.
Microsoft will be “fine tuning” the experience for Gmail users over the next few weeks before Focused Inbox and the helpful summary cards for reservations and package deliveries make their way to all Windows 10 users at a later date.
If you’re a Gmail-using Windows Insider and somehow miss the prompt to test out the new features, you’ll receive another reminder “in a few weeks.”
