No Armenian peacekeepers hurt in Taliban attack on Afghan base
April 22, 2017 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - No Armenian peacekeepers were hurt in a deadly attack on an Afghan military base in Mazar-i-Sharif, spokesman for Armenia's defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.
"They continue their service in another military base," Hovhannisyan said on Saturday, April 22.
On Friday, Taliban attackers apparently disguised in military uniforms stormed the base. One official said on Saturday at least 150 soldiers were killed and many others wounded. Other officials said the toll was likely to be even higher.
